Dr. Steven Clark, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Steven Clark, MD

Dr. Steven Clark, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa Beach, FL. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and North Okaloosa Medical Center.

Dr. Clark works at Bluewater Plastic Surgery in Santa Rosa Beach, FL with other offices in Niceville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Clark's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bluewater Plastic Surgery
    6757 US Highway 98 W Ste 302, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 389-4707
  2. 2
    Bluewater Plastic Surgery
    4550 E Highway 20, Niceville, FL 32578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 389-4737
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
  • North Okaloosa Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Benign Tumor
Blepharoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Benign Tumor
Blepharoplasty

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 12, 2020
    You will not meet a nicer and more skilled plastic surgeon anywhere. Dr. Clark took my mangled up (from trama) face and made it look almost like new again. I, and my wife, couldn't be more pleased with the results. Every now and then you run across a truly great person in this world and Dr. Clark is one of them. RK
    Feb 12, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Steven Clark, MD
    About Dr. Steven Clark, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1154353720
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Residency
    • St. Barnabas Medical Center
    Internship
    • St. Barnabas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

