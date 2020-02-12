Dr. Steven Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Clark, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Clark, MD
Dr. Steven Clark, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa Beach, FL. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Bluewater Plastic Surgery6757 US Highway 98 W Ste 302, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459 Directions (850) 389-4707
Bluewater Plastic Surgery4550 E Highway 20, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 389-4737Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
You will not meet a nicer and more skilled plastic surgeon anywhere. Dr. Clark took my mangled up (from trama) face and made it look almost like new again. I, and my wife, couldn't be more pleased with the results. Every now and then you run across a truly great person in this world and Dr. Clark is one of them. RK
About Dr. Steven Clark, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1154353720
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- St. Barnabas Medical Center
St. Barnabas Medical Center
- Hahnemann University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
