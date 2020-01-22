Dr. Steven Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Cohen, MD
Dr. Steven Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
-
1
Cohen Ophthalmology and Consulting Inc.6528 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 886-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Great person and surgeon. I wish he would call me if possible. Miss him so much. Is he still in Tucson??
About Dr. Steven Cohen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1124100748
Education & Certifications
- Olive View Med Ctr
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.