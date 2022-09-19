Overview of Dr. Steven Cohen, MD

Dr. Steven Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.