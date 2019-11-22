Dr. Steven Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Cohen, MD
Dr. Steven Cohen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiology Center16244 S Military Trl Ste 560, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-7787
-
2
NYU Langone Health101 N Clematis St Ste 110, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 365-3000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
the best ever
About Dr. Steven Cohen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255353785
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.