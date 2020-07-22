Dr. Steven Cohen is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Cohen is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Facesplus Inc4510 Executive Dr Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 453-2774
Dr. Cohen is an extremely skilled and talented surgeon. I couldn't be happier with my results!
- UCLA Medical Center
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Emory University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
