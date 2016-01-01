Dr. Steven Cohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Cohn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Cohn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Galveston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Dr. Cohn works at
Locations
The University of Texas Medical Branch301 University Blvd, Galveston, TX 77555 Directions (832) 632-7654Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Steven Cohn, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
