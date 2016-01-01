Overview

Dr. Steven Cohn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Galveston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Cohn works at UTMB in Galveston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.