Dr. Steven Coker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Coker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Coker, MD
Dr. Steven Coker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Coker works at
Dr. Coker's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Neurosciences - Winfield25 N Winfield Rd Ste 424, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4258
-
2
Ann Robert H Lurie Children s Hospital of Chicago302 Randall Rd Ste 102, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 933-6631
-
3
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group300 Randall Rd Ste 102, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 933-6631
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coker?
Dr Coker is a great doctor he took his time with my daughter gave her medication and she never had a seizure again he knew exactly what to give her after he saw her
About Dr. Steven Coker, MD
- Pediatrics
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1780748483
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- U Okla Coll Med|University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coker works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Coker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.