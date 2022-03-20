See All Critical Care Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Steven Colquhoun, MD

Critical Care Surgery
Dr. Steven Colquhoun, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Colquhoun works at UC Davis Cancer Center in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UC Davis Cancer Center
    4501 X St, Sacramento, CA 95817
    Keck Hospital of USC
    1510 San Pablo St Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90033

  Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Liver Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Biliary Atresia
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 20, 2022
    Dr. Colquhoun is an outstanding surgeon. Many years ago he performed my liver surgery, and he saved my life. Now due to some recent events, I am back in his care. I can't say enough about him. He is an amazing and highly accomplished surgeon the cream of the crop. His skills, expertise and dedication along with his kindness and empathy and attention to detail make him tower over others in my opinion. When it comes to choosing doctors I am very selective. He was trained by the best, and he is an incredibly gifted surgeon. He is very respected and admired by his peers. I cannot express fully my gratitude to this doctor, but I am beyond thankful and appreciative to him.
    Eileen Golestani — Mar 20, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Colquhoun, MD

    • Critical Care Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    University of California at Los Angeles
    UCLA Med Center
    UCLA
    Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
