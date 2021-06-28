Dr. Steven Conner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Conner, DPM
Dr. Steven Conner, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from CCTC / SAINT FRANCIS HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Steven A. Conner Dpm PC9102 Babcock Blvd Ste 109, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 367-8404
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Dr. Conner"s surgery on my hammertoe provided relief that I had not experienced in years. Wonderful job. Thank you.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1669438628
- CCTC / SAINT FRANCIS HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Conner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conner works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Conner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.