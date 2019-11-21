Overview of Dr. Steven Cook, MD

Dr. Steven Cook, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Alamance Regional Medical Center, Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Cook works at Duke Health Center at North Duke Street in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.