See All Dermatologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Steven Copit, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Copit, MD

Dermatologic Surgery
4.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Steven Copit, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Copit works at Jefferson Plastic Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Gynecomastia and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Plastic Surgery
    840 Walnut St Fl 15, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CorVel
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Copit?

    Aug 26, 2022
    Examination, options and probable outcomes
    Loretta — Aug 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Copit, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Copit, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Copit to family and friends

    Dr. Copit's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Copit

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Copit, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Copit, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatologic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1992890396
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Copit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Copit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Copit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Copit works at Jefferson Plastic Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Copit’s profile.

    Dr. Copit has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Gynecomastia and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Copit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Copit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Copit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Copit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.