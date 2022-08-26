Overview

Dr. Steven Copit, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Copit works at Jefferson Plastic Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Gynecomastia and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.