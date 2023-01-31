Dr. Steven Copp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Copp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Copp, MD
Dr. Steven Copp, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with UCSD
Dr. Copp works at
Dr. Copp's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-7993Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Scripps Clinic7425 Mission Valley Rd, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 245-2350
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Copp?
Experiencing a wonderful result. Couldn't be happier with my two new knees. Everything from the check-in, the surgery, the hospital stay and the follow-up PT would be nearly impossible to improve upon. GREAT JOB!
About Dr. Steven Copp, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1417934027
Education & Certifications
- UCSD
- UCSD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Copp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Copp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Copp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Copp works at
Dr. Copp has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Copp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Copp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Copp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Copp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.