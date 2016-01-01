Overview of Dr. Steven Corder, MD

Dr. Steven Corder, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Corder works at Northwood Health Systems in Wheeling, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.