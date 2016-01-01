Dr. Steven Corder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Corder, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Corder, MD
Dr. Steven Corder, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.
Dr. Corder's Office Locations
Northwood Health Systems Inc.2121 Eoff St, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 234-3570
Hospital Affiliations
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Corder, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1184726804
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Dr. Corder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corder accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corder has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Corder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corder.
