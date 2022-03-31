Dr. Steven Corwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Corwin, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Corwin, MD
Dr. Steven Corwin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Corwin works at
Dr. Corwin's Office Locations
-
1
Conejo Simi Eye Medical Group351 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 102, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 497-3744
-
2
Main Office895 Canton Rd NE Bldg 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-8111
-
3
Marietta Eye Clinic2453 Powder Springs Rd SW, Marietta, GA 30064 Directions (770) 801-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corwin?
My experience with Dr. Steven Corwin was excellent throughout the entire procedures. I had cataracts in both eyes and my vision was worsening with time. Dr. Corwin is a very kind and patient doctor and you never feel rushed when you are with him. Explained all procedures to be done in a way that I could understand - highly recommend him and his staff is patient, follow through with calls to see how you are doing. Also, Dr. Corwin called me at home after the first procedure to see how I was doing. EXCELLENT AND WOULD HIGHLY RECOMMEND.
About Dr. Steven Corwin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1720089964
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary|Ny Eye Surg Ctr
- Ny Eye Ear Infirmary|Yale New Haven Hospital
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corwin works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Corwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.