Dr. Steven Couch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Couch, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Couch, MD
Dr. Steven Couch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and St. Louis Children's Hospital.
Dr. Couch works at
Dr. Couch's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Advanced Medicine-Eye Center4921 Parkview Pl Ste 12C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3937
-
2
Washington University Eye Center4901 Forest Park Ave Fl 6, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Directions (314) 362-3937
-
3
Washington University Eye Center-west County10 Barnes West Dr Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- St. Louis Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Couch?
Dr Couch is the highest recommended Ophthalmology Specialist in the Midwest. I am beyond grateful for his medical specialty and the willingness to tackle patients with my condition Graves Disease/Thyroid Eye Disease. Dr. Couch always answered my questions, (there were so many) addressed my concerns, and provided a clear understanding of the treatment options. I went from being horrified to hopeful to healing. He consistently brought forth any new researched treatments for discussion. My sight has significantly improved and my eyes no longer resemble ET. ( The movie) I am so thankful. His staff is equally professional, kind and will assist you in any way possible. They will call you back as promised, and promptly as well.
About Dr. Steven Couch, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1578590634
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
- Mayo Clin Rochester
- Univ of MO-Kansas City
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Couch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Couch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Couch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Couch works at
Dr. Couch has seen patients for Entropion, Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Couch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Couch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.