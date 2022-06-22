Overview of Dr. Steven Couch, MD

Dr. Steven Couch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and St. Louis Children's Hospital.



Dr. Couch works at Center for Advanced Medicine-Eye Center in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Entropion, Eyelid Disorders and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.