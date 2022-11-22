Dr. Steven Cowart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Cowart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Cowart, MD
Dr. Steven Cowart, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Crestwood Medical Center, Cullman Regional Medical Center, Decatur Morgan Hospital, DeKalb Regional Medical Center, Highlands Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital, Lincoln Medical Center and Marshall Medical Center South.
Dr. Cowart works at
Dr. Cowart's Office Locations
-
1
Endocrinology & Diabetes Associates201 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 551-4505Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- DeKalb Regional Medical Center
- Highlands Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
- Lincoln Medical Center
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cowart?
He's not a conversationalist but he knows his job! My primary care doctor was handling my diabetes and had me on some wrong meds. He is open to listening to your symptoms. He's straight forward and I like that!
About Dr. Steven Cowart, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1184675118
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cowart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cowart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cowart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cowart works at
Dr. Cowart has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cowart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.