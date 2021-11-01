Overview of Dr. Steven Cowart, MD

Dr. Steven Cowart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Cowart works at Valdosta Orthopedic Associates in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain, Foot Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.