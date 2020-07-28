Dr. Steven Czak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Czak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Czak, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Czak, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital and Penn Highlands Mon Valley.
Dr. Czak works at
Locations
-
1
Preferred Primary Care Physicians565 Coal Valley Rd, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 650-5623
-
2
Grandis Rubin Shanahan & Associates575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 570, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-7660
-
3
Allegheny Health Network Surgery Ctr - Bethel Park1000 Higbee Dr, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 469-7660
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
- Penn Highlands Mon Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Czak?
Dr. Czak has been taking care of me and my heart issues for several years and I couldn't recommend a better doctor. He is attentive to my problems, he has an awesome bedside manner and he is just a all around great guy. I feel very comfortable in his care and would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Steven Czak, DO
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1437388006
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
- TRINITY COLLEGE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Czak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Czak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Czak works at
Dr. Czak has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Czak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Czak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Czak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Czak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Czak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.