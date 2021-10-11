Dr. Steven Daines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Daines, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Daines, MD
Dr. Steven Daines, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.
Dr. Daines works at
Dr. Daines' Office Locations
-
1
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group - Joint Preservation and Reconstruction6165 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 377-0777
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- Treasure Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daines?
Dr. Daines did my total knee replacement in August 2021, and I have been so pleased! I loved Treasure Valley Hospital too. Dr. Daines had an app to record your activity and pain levels plus for reading articles about the recovery. I felt supported the whole way. As a physician, Dr. Daines and his P.A. were very detailed in explaining the surgery, recovery, and what to expect. I give my highest recommendation!
About Dr. Steven Daines, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1326289364
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daines has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daines works at
Dr. Daines has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Daines. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.