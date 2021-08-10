Dr. Steven Daines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Daines, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Daines, MD
Dr. Steven Daines, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Daines works at
Dr. Daines' Office Locations
-
1
Daines Plastic Surgery180 Newport Center Dr Ste 159, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 209-1622
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daines?
I've been consulting w a few doctors for a rhinoplasty. Dr. Daines definitely stood out because he actually listened to my needs and/or concerns. He was engaged in the conversation. I never felt rushed. He has a GREAT bed-side manner, and gets the joke. He has a wonderful sense of humor and conveys confidence in how the patient will look & feel post surgery. I can't think of anything more important during a consult -Cant wait to schedule my surgery with him!
About Dr. Steven Daines, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982876041
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- University of Utah
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Brigham Young University
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daines has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daines works at
Dr. Daines has seen patients for Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daines speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Daines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.