Overview

Dr. Steven Dandalides, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Dandalides works at Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA and Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.