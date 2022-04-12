Dr. Steven David, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven David, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven David, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Locations
North Jersey Gastroenterology1825 State Route 23, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 633-1484
Wayne Surgical Center LLC1176 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 709-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Republic Insurance
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
I've been seeing Dr. David for 25 years. After he diagnosed me with Barrett's Esophagus and with follow up surveillance over 15 years saved my life by sending me to Mt. Sinai Hospital in NYC where they removed a large mass and treated me with RFA over the course of 18 endoscopies in 8 years. No sign of Barrett's or dysplasia
About Dr. Steven David, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1902896723
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- North Shore University Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. David has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. David has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. David on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. David speaks Hebrew.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. David. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. David.
