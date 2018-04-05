See All Plastic Surgeons in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Steven Davis, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (23)
Map Pin Small Cherry Hill, NJ
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Steven Davis, DO

Dr. Steven Davis, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Davis works at Davis Cosmetic Plastic Surgery in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Davis Cosmetic Plastic Surgery
    1916 Marlton Pike E Ste 1, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Blepharoplasty
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Reduction
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 05, 2018
    Dr. Davis has been so kind throughout my whole experience. I was so nervous my first time going to see him but he made me feel so comfortable and You can really tell he cares so much about his work and he did an amazing job for me! The girls in the office have always been so professional and welcoming and I can’t thank Dr Davis and his office enough for making me feel so happy w the procedure I had done with him! :-). I was referred from a good friend and he was everything she said he was.
    Jamie in NJ — Apr 05, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Steven Davis, DO
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Davis, DO.

    About Dr. Steven Davis, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1811120918
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Osteopathic Medical Center Of Philadelphia
    Internship
    • Suburban General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Davis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis works at Davis Cosmetic Plastic Surgery in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Davis’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

