Dr. Steven Deak, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.3 (14)
Map Pin Small Millburn, NJ
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Deak, MD

Dr. Steven Deak, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Deak works at STEVEN T DEAK MD in Millburn, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ and Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Milburn Office
    306 Main St Ste 2, Millburn, NJ 07041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 873-0200
  2. 2
    Somerset Office
    37 Clyde Rd Ste 102, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 873-0200
  3. 3
    Princeton Office
    10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 102STE # 102, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 265-8346

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Steven Deak, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Hungarian
    • 1548274111
    Education & Certifications

    • UMDNJ Rutgers Med Sch|UMDNJ Rutgers Med Sch|Umdnj Rutgers Med School|Umdnj Rutgers Med School
    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Deak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deak has seen patients for Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Deak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

