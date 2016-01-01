Overview of Dr. Steven Deak, MD

Dr. Steven Deak, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Deak works at STEVEN T DEAK MD in Millburn, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ and Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.