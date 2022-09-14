Overview

Dr. Steven Degalan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Rose Hospital and Washington Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.