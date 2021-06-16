See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Huntington Beach, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Dennis, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (41)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Dennis, MD

Dr. Steven Dennis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Dennis works at Newport Orthopedic Institute in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Coccygeal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dennis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Institute of Newport Beach
    19582 Beach Blvd Ste 306, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 (949) 722-7038
  2. 2
    Newport Orthopedic Institute
    2 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 (949) 722-7038
  3. 3
    Steven C Dennis
    1501 Westcliff Dr Ste 325, Newport Beach, CA 92660 (949) 546-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Sacrum Disorders
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Upper Back Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Ataxia
Bone Disorders
Broken Neck
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Difficulty With Walking
Fracture
Hip Sprain
Limb Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Sciatica
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylosis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 16, 2021
    Dr. Dennis performed a surgery on me over 20 + years ago. I’m still in good shape! He SAVED my life. I was in so much pain I didn’t know what to do my quality of life was so bad. He was such a cool guy, his amazing surgery performed still makes me grateful to this day!!! He told me I was just the ideal patient but I think it was the magic of his skill that fixed me! I can’t say enough good things. I hope you eventually read this Dr. Dennis, Thank You!!!!!!!!!!!
    Justin watts — Jun 16, 2021
    About Dr. Steven Dennis, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639106669
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kerlan-Jobe Orth Clin
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Dennis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dennis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dennis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dennis has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Coccygeal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dennis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Dennis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dennis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dennis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dennis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

