Dr. Steven Deroos, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4.2 (15)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Deroos, MD

Dr. Steven Deroos, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Deroos works at Helen Devos Pediatric Neurology in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Marquette, MI and Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Palsy, Epilepsy and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deroos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurology) - Grand Rapids
    35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-2500
  2. 2
    Sound Physicians
    580 W College Ave Fl 4, Marquette, MI 49855 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-2500
  3. 3
    Traverse City Practice
    550 Munson Ave Ste 1101, Traverse City, MI 49686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-2500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Palsy
Epilepsy
Migraine
Cerebral Palsy
Epilepsy
Migraine

Cerebral Palsy
Epilepsy
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Tension Headache
Tuberous Sclerosis
Headache
Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Dementia Evaluation
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Memory Evaluation
Myoclonus
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Seizure Disorders
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Tremor
Wada Test
Achilles Tendinitis
Acrocephalosyndactyly
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis
Back Pain
Bell's Palsy
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Injury
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Concussion
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
EMG (Electromyography)
Essential Tremor
Fabry's Disease
Febrile Convulsion
Fibromyalgia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Lipedema
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
Low Back Pain
Morton's Neuroma
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pituitary Tumor
Plantar Fasciitis
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Syncope
Tourette's Syndrome
Traumatic Brain Injury
Upper Back Pain
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Overall great experience! Dr DeRoos listened to us and helped us make informed decisions regarding our daughter's care.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Deroos, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528033990
    Education & Certifications

    • Cincinnati Children'S Hospital Med Center
    • Cincinnati Children'S Hospital Med Center
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
