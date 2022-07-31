See All Gastroenterologists in Sandy, UT
Dr. Steven Desautels, MD

Gastroenterology
4.6 (109)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Desautels, MD

Dr. Steven Desautels, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sandy, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Riverton Hospital.

Dr. Desautels works at Granite Peaks Gastroenterology - Sandy in Sandy, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Desautels' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Granite Peaks Gastroenterology - Sandy
    1393 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT 84092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5535
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • Alta View Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Riverton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Abdominal Pain
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Anal or Rectal Pain
Abdominal Pain
Gas-Bloat Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cardiac Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 109 ratings
    Patient Ratings (109)
    5 Star
    (95)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Steven Desautels, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790891430
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pittsburgh
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

