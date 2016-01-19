Dr. Steven Deterville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deterville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Deterville, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Deterville, MD
Dr. Steven Deterville, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Temescal Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Deterville works at
Dr. Deterville's Office Locations
Riverside Medical Clinic21634 Retreat Pkwy, Temescal Valley, CA 92883 Directions (951) 289-4535Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Deterville is excellent!!!! My boys love him and I'm so glad I found him when we moved out here to Corona.
About Dr. Steven Deterville, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700860285
Education & Certifications
- U Okla Hlth Scis Ctr
- Moncton Hosp
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deterville has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deterville accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deterville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deterville works at
Dr. Deterville speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Deterville. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deterville.
