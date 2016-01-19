Overview of Dr. Steven Deterville, MD

Dr. Steven Deterville, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Temescal Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Deterville works at Riverside Medical Clinic in Temescal Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.