Dr. Steven Deterville, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Deterville, MD

Dr. Steven Deterville, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Temescal Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Deterville works at Riverside Medical Clinic in Temescal Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deterville's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Riverside Medical Clinic
    21634 Retreat Pkwy, Temescal Valley, CA 92883 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 289-4535
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Chronic Sinusitis
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 19, 2016
    Dr. Deterville is excellent!!!! My boys love him and I'm so glad I found him when we moved out here to Corona.
    Fatima Greene in Corona, CA — Jan 19, 2016
    About Dr. Steven Deterville, MD

    Pediatrics
    49 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1700860285
    Education & Certifications

    U Okla Hlth Scis Ctr
    Moncton Hosp
    BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Deterville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deterville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deterville has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deterville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deterville works at Riverside Medical Clinic in Temescal Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Deterville’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Deterville. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deterville.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deterville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deterville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

