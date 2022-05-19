Overview of Dr. Steven Dewey, MD

Dr. Steven Dewey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Dewey works at Colorado Springs Eye Clinic PC in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.