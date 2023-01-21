See All Orthopedic Surgeons in North Chelmsford, MA
Dr. Steven Disegna, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Disegna, MD

Dr. Steven Disegna, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Lowell General Hospital.

Dr. Disegna works at Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in North Chelmsford, MA with other offices in Westford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Disegna's Office Locations

    Orthopaedic Surgical Associates
    14 Research Pl Ste 33, North Chelmsford, MA 01863 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 454-0706
    Orthopaedic Surgical Associates
    2 Lan Dr Ste 203, Westford, MA 01886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 454-0706
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 2:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

  • Emerson Hospital
  • Lowell General Hospital

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance
Knee Arthritis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Jan 21, 2023
    My sister had her rt hip surgery by you....Miracle Doctor. She was doing fabulous after 1 week. Her left hip is being done in a couple of weeks. Thank you for being you, for her. (Patient's sister)
    Elaine — Jan 21, 2023
    About Dr. Steven Disegna, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1790128650
    Education & Certifications

    • New England Baptist Hospital - Joint Replacement Surgery
    • Umass School Of Medicine. Department Of Orthopedic Surgery
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - General Surgery
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine
