Dr. Steven Disegna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Disegna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Disegna, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Disegna, MD
Dr. Steven Disegna, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Lowell General Hospital.
Dr. Disegna works at
Dr. Disegna's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Surgical Associates14 Research Pl Ste 33, North Chelmsford, MA 01863 Directions (978) 454-0706
-
2
Orthopaedic Surgical Associates2 Lan Dr Ste 203, Westford, MA 01886 Directions (978) 454-0706Monday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday11:30am - 6:30pmThursday7:30am - 2:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Disegna?
My sister had her rt hip surgery by you....Miracle Doctor. She was doing fabulous after 1 week. Her left hip is being done in a couple of weeks. Thank you for being you, for her. (Patient's sister)
About Dr. Steven Disegna, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1790128650
Education & Certifications
- New England Baptist Hospital - Joint Replacement Surgery
- Umass School Of Medicine. Department Of Orthopedic Surgery
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - General Surgery
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Disegna has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Disegna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Disegna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Disegna works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Disegna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Disegna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Disegna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Disegna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.