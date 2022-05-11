Dr. Steven Dobbs, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Dobbs, DMD
Overview
Dr. Steven Dobbs, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brunswick, GA.
Locations
Seaside Lifetime Dentistry165 Juniper Cir, Brunswick, GA 31520 Directions (912) 453-9349
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My 93 yo grandmother broke a tooth to the root and needed a dental appointment as soon as possible. Finally, we set an appointment with Dr. Dobbs, who made the experience for her both painless and stress-free. In addition, his office accommodated her dementia by permitting her CNA to stay with her during the procedure. He and his staff were friendly, efficient, and compassionate during the entire experience. It was the perfect dental experience for us. Thanks again, Dr. Dobbs!
About Dr. Steven Dobbs, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1366563223
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobbs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobbs accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dobbs using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobbs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.