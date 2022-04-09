Dr. Steven Donatello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donatello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Donatello, MD
Dr. Steven Donatello, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Stein Optical2500 N Mayfair Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 257-2525
Wisconsin Bone & Joint S C525 W River Woods Pkwy Ste 130, Glendale, WI 53212 Directions (414) 249-2420
Barry K Gimbel MD Sc9252 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI 53209 Directions (414) 270-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
- Watertown Regional Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is fantastic and very empathetic. He is extremely competent and has great skills.
About Dr. Steven Donatello, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Donatello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donatello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donatello has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donatello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Donatello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donatello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donatello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donatello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.