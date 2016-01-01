Overview

Dr. Steven Downing, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Downing works at Northwest Medical Group in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.