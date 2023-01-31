Dr. Steven Edens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Edens, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Edens, MD
Dr. Steven Edens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Edens works at
Dr. Edens' Office Locations
-
1
West Palm Beach2000 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd Ste 400, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 500-2020Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Jupiter/Gardens601 University Blvd Ste 101, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 500-2020Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Pioneer
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Christian Care
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CompBenefits Corp.
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- PHCS
- Preferred Care Partners
- Sanus Health
- Superior Vision
- TPA
- Tricare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edens?
I really like this office because Dr. Eden takes his time to listen to his patience and a very sweet doctor but he explain to you thoroughly your medical needs
About Dr. Steven Edens, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1215468863
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edens works at
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Edens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.