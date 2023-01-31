See All Ophthalmologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Steven Edens, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (67)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Steven Edens, MD

Dr. Steven Edens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES

Dr. Edens works at Mittleman Eye in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Edens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Palm Beach
    2000 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd Ste 400, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 500-2020
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Jupiter/Gardens
    601 University Blvd Ste 101, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 500-2020
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Pioneer
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Christian Care
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Sanus Health
    • Superior Vision
    • TPA
    • Tricare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 31, 2023
    I really like this office because Dr. Eden takes his time to listen to his patience and a very sweet doctor but he explain to you thoroughly your medical needs
    — Jan 31, 2023
    About Dr. Steven Edens, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1215468863
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
