Dr. Steven Drayer, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (52)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Drayer, MD

Dr. Steven Drayer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Drayer works at DRAYER STEVEN L MD in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Drayer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Foot and Ankle Center
    1515 Lake Lansing Rd Ste B1, Lansing, MI 48912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 371-3407

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
  • Mclaren Greater Lansing
  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Femur Fracture
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Broken Arm
Bunion
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Foot Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Hammer Toe
Hip Fracture
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Bone Disorders
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
De Quervain's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Fat Embolism
Foot Conditions
Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Spondylolisthesis
Systemic Chondromalacia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 28, 2023
    I've had two surgeries with Dr Drayer and am completely satisfied with the results. Three years ago, he reattached the ligament in my right arm and the recovery was very fast. This year, I had to have my left hip joint replaced and, again he preformed wonders with my left leg. Two months after the surgery, I'm walking and getting ready for golf season.
    Dennis Peskey — Jan 28, 2023
    About Dr. Steven Drayer, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154305654
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Medical Education

