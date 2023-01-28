Dr. Steven Drayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Drayer, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Drayer, MD
Dr. Steven Drayer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Drayer works at
Dr. Drayer's Office Locations
-
1
Michigan Foot and Ankle Center1515 Lake Lansing Rd Ste B1, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 371-3407
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drayer?
I've had two surgeries with Dr Drayer and am completely satisfied with the results. Three years ago, he reattached the ligament in my right arm and the recovery was very fast. This year, I had to have my left hip joint replaced and, again he preformed wonders with my left leg. Two months after the surgery, I'm walking and getting ready for golf season.
About Dr. Steven Drayer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1154305654
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Wayne State Univ Som
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drayer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drayer works at
Dr. Drayer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Drayer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.