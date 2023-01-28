Overview of Dr. Steven Drayer, MD

Dr. Steven Drayer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Drayer works at DRAYER STEVEN L MD in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.