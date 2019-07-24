See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sherman Oaks, CA
Dr. Steven Drell, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Steven Drell, MD

Dr. Steven Drell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They completed their residency with Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center

Dr. Drell works at MDVIP - Sherman Oaks, California in Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Drell's Office Locations

    MDVIP - Sherman Oaks, California
    MDVIP - Sherman Oaks, California
13320 Riverside Dr Ste 100, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
(818) 351-2533

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Humana
    Providence Health Plans
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 24, 2019
    My wife had a sore back. She thought she'd tweeked something during yoga. By the end of the week it was no better, in fact, worse. Tweeks don't work that way so we called Dr. Drell (who has been our family doctor for over 30 years). This was on a Friday at a time the doc doesn't normally see patients. He asked her to come in. I drove her to his office and within minutes he'd diagnosed a blood clot on my wife's lung. I took her streight to the emergency room and Dr. Drell was there by the time we got her admitted. Dr. Drells swift diagnoses and his ability to get her into the emergency ward saved her life.
    Ding Kalis — Jul 24, 2019
    About Dr. Steven Drell, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    1790832111
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Drell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drell works at MDVIP - Sherman Oaks, California in Sherman Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Drell’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Drell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

