Overview of Dr. Steven Dresner, MD

Dr. Steven Dresner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marshall, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.



Dr. Dresner works at Urology Associates of Central Missouri - Marshall in Marshall, MO with other offices in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.