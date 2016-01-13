Overview

Dr. Steven Duckor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center.



Dr. Duckor works at Associated Gastrontrlgy Med Grp in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.