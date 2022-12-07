Dr. Steven Dukes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dukes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Dukes, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Dukes, MD
Dr. Steven Dukes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Dukes works at
Dr. Dukes' Office Locations
-
1
Winter Park OB-GYN100 N Edinburgh Dr Ste 200, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 270-1201
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dukes?
Dr. Dukes is one of the best doctors I’ve ever experienced in my life. If I could go to him for everything I would. He’s caring personable. He listens and doesn’t dismiss anything like almost every other doctor I have met! If I could give him 100 stars I would. He is the best in the business. Other doctors should be taking notes from him because he does his job so well. All with a smile on his face and a warm personality! Been going to him for years!
About Dr. Steven Dukes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1255430914
Education & Certifications
- Yale University Medical School
- Yale University Medical School
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dukes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dukes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dukes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dukes works at
Dr. Dukes has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dukes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dukes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dukes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dukes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dukes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.