Dr. Steven Dutcher, DO
Overview of Dr. Steven Dutcher, DO
Dr. Steven Dutcher, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Dutcher's Office Locations
Palm Beach Neurosurgery - Boynton Beach1880 N Congress Ave Ste 301, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 794-4199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Beach Neurosurgery4560 Lantana Rd Ste 120, Lake Worth, FL 33463 Directions (561) 794-4198
Palm Beach Neurosurgery LLC3319 S State Road 7 Ste 313, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (561) 794-4202Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Beach Neurosurgery LLC - Jupiter601 University Blvd Ste 203, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 794-4201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
DR. STEVEN DUTCHER FIXES OTHER "GREEN" SURGEONS MISTAKES. HE HAS THE EXPERIENCE AND EDUCATION TO FIGURE OUT WHATS WRONG AND THE ABILITY TO FIX IT. HE "SOLVED" MY NECK PAIN WHEN 17 PRIOR DOCTORS/SURGEONS/PAIN MGMT/P.T. COULD NOT PROPERLY DIAGNOSE OR TREAT.
About Dr. Steven Dutcher, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1972598464
Education & Certifications
- Grace Hospital|Wayne State University-Osteopathic
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
