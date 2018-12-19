See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Steven Eddy, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (25)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Eddy, MD

Dr. Steven Eddy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eddy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    215 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 899-3000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Exam
Endometrial Ablation
Family Counseling
Breast Exam
Endometrial Ablation
Family Counseling

Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Her Option® Cryoablation Therapy Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency, Combined, Severe, Due to Zap70 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Damage - Trimethropin Chevron Icon
Mental Retardation - Microcephaly - Phalangeal - Facial Abnormalities Chevron Icon
NovaSure® Ablation Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Thermachoice® Ablation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 19, 2018
    Dr Eddy is the best. He delivered my first baby 19 years ago and now my son is about to have his first child and Dr Eddy is going to be their doctor. Thank you
    — Dec 19, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Steven Eddy, MD
    About Dr. Steven Eddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Latin
    NPI Number
    • 1558517383
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Regional Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Eddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eddy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Eddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Eddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

