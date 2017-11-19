Dr. Steven Eisenberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Eisenberg, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Eisenberg, DO
Dr. Steven Eisenberg, DO is an Oncology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.
Dr. Eisenberg works at
Dr. Eisenberg's Office Locations
4S Ranch16918 Dove Canyon Rd Ste 103, San Diego, CA 92127 Directions
San Marcos838 Nordahl Rd Ste 300, San Marcos, CA 92069 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthPartners
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eisenberg is a very knowledgeable and professional physician. He has an informal approach with his patients which likely tends to put them at ease -- I know it worked for me. I was a patient of his for 9 months. I have an anemia problem that he and his staff treated most efficiently. I left his practice a couple of months ago to see if there was a different approach to curing my anemia -- as it turns out I now believe that he was doing all that could be done. Joseph DeFloria
About Dr. Steven Eisenberg, DO
- Oncology
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1831162627
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown Medical Center|Georgetown University Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisenberg accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Eisenberg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Eisenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisenberg works at
Dr. Eisenberg has seen patients for Anemia, Melanoma and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eisenberg speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.