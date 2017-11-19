Overview of Dr. Steven Eisenberg, DO

Dr. Steven Eisenberg, DO is an Oncology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.



Dr. Eisenberg works at cCARE in San Diego, CA with other offices in San Marcos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Melanoma and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.