Dr. Steven Eisenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Eisenberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai City University Of Ny and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Complete Cardiology1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 450, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 939-9200
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Dr. Eisenberg. I originally met him when he put a stent in my father's heart (saving his life) and I now see him for preventative care because of family history. Dr. Eisenberg is super smart, spends time with his patients and is on top of all the latest advancements in cardiac care. I would recommend Dr. Eisenberg to anyone who wants their heart in good hands.
- Emory University Hospital
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mt Sinai City University Of Ny
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
