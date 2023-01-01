Overview of Dr. Steven Elg, MD

Dr. Steven Elg, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington|University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Elg works at The Iowa Clinic Methodist Medical Center John Stoddard in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.