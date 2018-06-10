Dr. Steven Elias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Elias, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Elias, MD
Dr. Steven Elias, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Elias works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Elias' Office Locations
-
1
Steven Elias, MD350 Engle St # 3, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 894-3252
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elias?
Dr. Elias saw me immediately when I called and described my varicose vein issue...it was serious ! and my treatment from him outstanding !!
About Dr. Steven Elias, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- 1275587024
Education & Certifications
- SUNY, University At Buffalo Affiliated Hospitals
- Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
- The Johns Hopkins Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elias works at
Dr. Elias has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elias speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Elias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.