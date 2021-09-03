Dr. Steven Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Ellis, MD
Dr. Steven Ellis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University.
Dr. Ellis' Office Locations
Lawrence Township Office123 Franklin Corner Rd Ste 207, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-9448
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have seen Dr Ellis for years, as have my husband and two kids (now adults), one of whom has strabismus. I think he is an excellent eye doctor and trust his judgment. All of us like him a lot, too. A decade ago, I suddenly started having what seemed to me to be dry eyes. He examined me and noted my eyes were a little bit dry but nothing that would cause the symptoms I described. He thought the problem must be neurological - and he was right.
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225031453
- New York University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis has seen patients for Retinal Neovascularization, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ellis speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.