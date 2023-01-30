Dr. Steven Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Ellis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Overland Park, KS.
Head & Neck Surgery Overland Park Kansas5370 College Blvd Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 372-6474Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Head and Neck Surgery of Kansas City913 Sheildley Rd, Bonner Springs, KS 66012 Directions (913) 386-2963
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Cox Medical Center South
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Was very pleasantly surprised with my experience with Dr. Ellis. First time I had ever been to a doctor besides a normal checkup and everything I had been hearing about medicine these past few years had me expecting a cold uncaring slog where they get you in and out ASAP. Dr. Ellis made sure to look me in the eyes when talking to me, used different metaphors to make sure I understood what he was trying to explain, and seemed very sincere. The staff at the desk was also very polite, it was a good experience all around for me. The only problem I have with this office is whatever system they used for their phone-lines is god awful. I tried calling 3 different times for something and each time someone answered and transferred me to who I needed to talk to, I got disconnected after about 15 seconds. I just ended up stopping by in person real quick and had my questions answered by Dr. Ellis in no more than 10 minutes.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1942354246
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
