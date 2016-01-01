Overview

Dr. Steven Eng, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Eng works at Endocronologist/Diabetes Spclt in Lakewood, CA with other offices in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.