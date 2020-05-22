Dr. Steven Engel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Engel, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Engel, MD
Dr. Steven Engel, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL.

Dr. Engel's Office Locations
Florida Oncology Partners LLC14233 SW 42ND ST, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (786) 439-3779
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Engel?
I saw Dr. Engel today for the first time. Being a patient of Dr. Ravelo since 1990 i was sad that he is not seeing patients @ the Kendall location, Little Havana is too far for me to drive all the way there & back to West Kendall. I was extremely happy & satisfied with Dr. Engel. His approach is fantastic, great bedside manners, tender & listens to the patient's concerns without rushing, asks questions that are important to the patient.. You feel at ease & free to ask anything you need to ask. Thank you Dr Engel for taking care of me today. May God bless you & Dr. Ravelo today always.
About Dr. Steven Engel, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Engel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Engel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Engel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.